NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $225.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.10 million and the highest is $228.33 million. NetGear reported sales of $366.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 180,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,661. The stock has a market cap of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75. NetGear has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $57,369.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,346.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $71,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,346 shares of company stock worth $1,368,812 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 40.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetGear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

