Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Trading Up 7.5% After Earnings Beat

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 2,821,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,733,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.
NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 538,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,380,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 535,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.96.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
