Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 22,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $73,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,006.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,291.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,399 shares of company stock valued at $292,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 995,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

