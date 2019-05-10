National Bank Financial Trims Nexa Resources (NEXA) Target Price to C$18.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.
NEXA stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.
About Nexa Resources
