National Bank Financial Trims Nexa Resources (NEXA) Target Price to C$18.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXA stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

