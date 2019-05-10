National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$145.11 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$5.53 and a twelve month high of C$12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,731.60. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,928.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

