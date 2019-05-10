National Bank Financial Analysts Give CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) a C$4.50 Price Target

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWX. Raymond James cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

TSE:CWX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.56. 298,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The stock has a market cap of $370.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$7.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.449999995408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

