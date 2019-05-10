Myokardia (MYOK) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: 12-month price target of $90. MYOK reported earnings this evening and an increased cash balance of ~ $630M after raising capital in 1Q19. We think that the company is well-capitalized to take advantage of its research discovery platform. One key update today was that the MAVERICK study (non-obstructive) has completed enrollment. We expect that this study will be an important catalyst for the company in 4Q19; we still think that current share levels do not reflect credit for non-obstructive. We still see additional pipeline catalysts beyond mavacamten in obstructive in 2H 2019 that keep us very positive on shares at the current level.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.70.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,521. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 2.32. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myokardia by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myokardia by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Myokardia by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Myokardia by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

