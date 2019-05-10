Mylan (MYL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MYL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.
Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 131,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,909. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.50.
In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 107.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
Featured Article: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.