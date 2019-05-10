Mylan (MYL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 131,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,909. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 107.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

