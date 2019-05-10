Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Insider Sells $204,240.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,785. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after buying an additional 372,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 93,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $58,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

