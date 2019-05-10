Motorola Solutions (MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.50

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.50 and last traded at $148.43, with a volume of 1447396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.23.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,092 shares of company stock worth $21,478,871. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,635,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,265,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,775,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

