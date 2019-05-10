Morneau Shepell (MSI) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE MSI traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.78. 75,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,957. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$23.64 and a 52-week high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.60 million. Research analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 0.840000033349877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

