Morgan Stanley Raises Sonic Automotive (SAH) Price Target to $18.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 291.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.