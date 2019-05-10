Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 38,797 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,797 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,543,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,859,000 after purchasing an additional 346,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,752,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,158 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,010,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,679 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,345. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/moody-aldrich-partners-llc-sells-38797-shares-of-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.