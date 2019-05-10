Monument Capital Management Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 588,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,355 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 363.4% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.87.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

