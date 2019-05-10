Moneygram International (MGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 159.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.97. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.98 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

