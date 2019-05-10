Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,427 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,997 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,052 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $67,455,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $59,788,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,984. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

