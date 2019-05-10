Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $950,000 Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BCE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,553,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.16. 36,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,440. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

