Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,294. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0985 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/moloney-securities-asset-management-llc-has-2-09-million-position-in-invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv.html.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.