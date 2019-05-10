Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.97. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOD. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $73,523.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 6,600 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,491.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

