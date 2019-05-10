Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,141 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 315,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $59,761,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

