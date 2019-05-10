Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 40,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Andeavor Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.64 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

