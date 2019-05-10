Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $20,720,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MUFG opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

