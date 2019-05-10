Miramont Resources (MONT) Trading Up 17.9%

Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT)’s share price was up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 141,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,868% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

