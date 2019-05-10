Millennium Management LLC Sells 242,061 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,764,000 after buying an additional 568,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter.

ADC stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,772.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 6,801 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $450,158.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,964.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

