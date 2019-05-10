Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,501 shares of company stock valued at $32,753,937. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/microsoft-co-msft-holdings-reduced-by-northpointe-capital-llc.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.