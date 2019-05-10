Microchip Technology (MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We are comfortable with our flat-to-up June quarter estimates consistent for a modest recovery.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.38 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In related news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $424,246.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

