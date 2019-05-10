Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.73. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 606.54% and a negative return on equity of 182.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

