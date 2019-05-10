Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $419,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1,898.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 565,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 537,572 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 338,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,187 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

