Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 32,225 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

