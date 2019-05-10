MEG Energy (MEG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an underperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.15 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.72. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
