MEG Energy (MEG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an underperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.15 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.72. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.84 million. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.