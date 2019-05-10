MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Volume Tops $12,972.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $12,972.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.02724724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.04506300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.01211765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.01068195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00088187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00902853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00316744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023482 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

