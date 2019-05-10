MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,600 shares of company stock worth $28,628,076 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.73. 28,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,688. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

