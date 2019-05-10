MAXIMUS (MMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS is progressing well with its digital transformation strategies. Digital initiatives are helping it broaden its BPO business and strengthen its market position by better serving its clients. The company is also expanding its clinical-related services in the federal marketplace. Strategic acquisitions complement MAXIMUS’ long-term organic growth. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Despite such positives, shares of MAXIMUS have underperformed its industry in the past six months. The company’s top line and margins remains under pressure due to lower case load volumes on welfare-to-work contracts. Global presence exposes MAXIMUS to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s Health Services Segment could experience seasonality due to transaction-based work such as program open enrollment periods.”

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $470,318.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,391.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $3,873,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.