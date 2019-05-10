Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (AVID)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“Strong Mar Q results on the top and bottom line driven by storage product revenue, total revenue backlog and annual contract value (ACV) mid-single digit growth demonstrates installed base value is growing. Jun Q guidance in-line, reflects better than historical seasonality patterns, despite caution cited with respect to planned contract manufacturer shift and maintenance of CY19 guidance. Results & guidance further fortify our due diligence-led confidence in utilizing a DCF framework; reiterating Buy rating and 12-month price target of $14.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,240. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 million, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.