Match Group (MTCH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 261918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.26.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 121,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $7,030,004.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,185.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 158,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $9,191,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,343.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,705 shares of company stock worth $19,966,091 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 863.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Match Group by 3,829.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

