Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Boosted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,101,000 after purchasing an additional 312,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $651,399.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Shares of MA opened at $245.31 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $257.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Boosted by Bfsg LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/mastercard-inc-ma-holdings-boosted-by-bfsg-llc.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.