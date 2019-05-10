Masco (MAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Masco from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,243,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Masco by 11.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 372,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 57.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

