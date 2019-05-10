Mary Susan Chambers Acquires 1,360 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Mary Susan Chambers bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $19,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,741.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of USAK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,193. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
USAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
