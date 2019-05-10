Marshalls (MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $659.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 657 ($8.58), with a volume of 245726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.52).

MSLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Jack Clarke sold 9,170 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £55,020 ($71,893.38). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 64,604 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63), for a total value of £377,287.36 ($492,992.76). Insiders purchased a total of 74 shares of company stock valued at $44,796 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshalls (MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $659.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/marshalls-mslh-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-659-00.html.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.