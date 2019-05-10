MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

