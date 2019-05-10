Marin Software (MRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of MRIN stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,086. Marin Software has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 11,420.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

