Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

MPC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,715. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

