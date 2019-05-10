Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 105,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,153. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $254,415.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/magenta-therapeutics-mgta-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.