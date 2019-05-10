Madison Square Garden (MSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.82. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $240.33 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $73,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $60,308,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 225,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 327,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,290,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Madison Square Garden (MSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/madison-square-garden-msg-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.83.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.