Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 1,070.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

