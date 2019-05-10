LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 308,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,589. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -268.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,294.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

