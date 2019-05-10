Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LUNMF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

