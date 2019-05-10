Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/1/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $186.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $185.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $147.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “lululemon outperformed the industry in a year’s time owing to a robust surprise trend driven by the progress on its strategy for 2020 with stringent focus on digital and international growth. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the eighth consecutive earnings beat and 13th straight positive sales surprise. Results reflected a solid holiday season backed by positive response to merchandise assortments along with continued investments to drive business growth. Moreover, strong earnings growth was driven by positive trends in traffic, guest engagement and product margin. Moving ahead, lululemon is likely to witness strong momentum across its business while executing growth strategies. As a result, management provided a solid view for first-quarter and fiscal 2019. However, currency headwinds and SG&A deleverage may continue to weigh on results. Stiff competition and volatile consumer spending are other concerns.”

3/29/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $126.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $179.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $163.00.

3/22/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $176.00.

3/15/2019 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $97.28 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

