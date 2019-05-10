Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after acquiring an additional 328,478 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,284,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $171.06. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,063. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.90.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

