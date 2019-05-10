Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 278,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

IPAR opened at $69.65 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $44,804.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

